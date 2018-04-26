Orange +1% as revenues, EBITDA, cash flow continue growth trends

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is up 1% after today's Q1 earnings showed revenues, EBITDA and cash flow all ticking up.

Revenues grew 2% on a comparable basis to €10.08B, continuing a positive trend over the past two years.

Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, was up 3.8% on a comparable basis to €2.605B. EBITDA from telecoms activities was up 4.4% while margin improved by 0.6 percentage points.

Revenue gains were driven by the French home market (up 2.1% for its fourth straight quarter of growth), Spain (up 4.3%) and Africa/Middle East (up 6.2% and building sequentially).

Capex excluding licenses grew 3.7% to €1.53B, in line with forecasts. Some 27.7M households had access to very-high-speed broadband as of March 31.

Meanwhile, operating cash flow as up 4% on a comparable basis to €1.07B.

