Raymond James defends Envision on Chanos short; shares down 2%

Envision Healthcare (EVHC -2.1% ) is still in the red, but up 2% from its intraday low of $36.45. Investors hit the sell button after noted short seller Jim Chanos disclosed his bearish position citing the company's dubious "rent seeking" billing practices.

Raymond James' John Ransom is more optimistic (BUY/$44). He says Mr. Chanos' short rationale is "off the mark" saying its takeout value could be in the "low $50s" (current price is ~$37.40) based on a recent physician practice divestment by Fresenius Medical Care. That may be, but Chanos' thesis is based on the company's aggressive billing practices which he believes are unsustainable.

Source: Bloomberg