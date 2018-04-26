Qualcomm CEO expects Apple battle to resolve this year

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Steve Mollenkopf tells CNBC he expects to settle the ongoing royalty legal battle with Apple by the end of the year.

Mollenkopf says the case has “legal milestones” this summer that will put pressure on both companies to settle and a decision “either through the courts, or in the way that I think everybody would prefer, in a settlement, here and before the end of the year if we’re lucky.”

During its earnings call yesterday, Qualcomm announced it would start capping the price of its licensing revenue, which is calculated as a percentage of a smartphone’s selling price. The company will now cap the phone price in the calculation at $400, which is notably lower than premium smartphone models like the iPhone X.

Qualcomm shares are up 0.9% to $50.19.

Previously: Qualcomm +2.8% on Q2 beats, in-line revenue guidance (April 25)

Previously: Stifel lowers Qualcomm target after earnings (April 26)