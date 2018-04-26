Regional banks mull threat from Amazon

Amazon's interest in the banking business is more a threat to regional lenders than the big Wall Street players, as the regional banks rely more heavily on providing basic banking services to the retail crowd, writes Jennifer Surane at Bloomberg.

“We anticipate that in the payments space we are going to have to be even more digitally focused,” says U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CFO Terry Dolan.

Alongside Amazon partnering or outright buying fintech startups, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are also putting plenty of money to work in this area.