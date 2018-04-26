Shifting strategy at MoviePass?

It's not clear if the movie-a-day package that MoviePass used to help drive its subscriber base to over 2M will ever return, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication cornered MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe at CinemaCon to ask him about the the timing on the return of the popular offering priced at $9.95 per month. “I don’t know,” countered Lowe.

Interestingly, the company has stated previously that 88% of subscribers see less than two movies a month, which easily squares away with its current promotion (4 monthly tickets +iHeartRadio All Access).

On the competitive landscape, keep an eye on upstarts Sinemia. Privately-owned Sinemia offers subscribers two tickets a month for $9.99 for the service which includes 3D and IMAX movies.