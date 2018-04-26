Arch Coal plunges nearly 15% on miss, guidance cut

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $104.9M fell from $121.2M a year ago, and was even further shy of estimates for $135M.

Coking coal sales volume of 1.5M tons was flat from Q4, with company noting poor weather, supply-chain disruptions, and widespread loading delays at East Coast export facilities.

Costs were also elevated, with a 15% Q/Q increase in cash cost per ton driven by one-time items, and higher mining costs at Mount Laurel, among other things.

Management talks of "challenging geology" at Mount Laurel, and "tempered" expectations for the rest of the year. Annual coking coal sales expectations have been trimmed to about 6.5M tons, with annual cash cost per ton sold rising to $60-$65.

