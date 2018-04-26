Retail gold buyers lose interest

Gold American Eagle bullion coin sales in Q1 fell 60% from year-ago levels, and put in their weakest quarter since 2007. Things aren't picking up in April, with sales this month of just 2.5K ounces - less than half of April one year ago, and vs. 105K ounces sold in April of 2016.

"Regular stocks are the way to go,” says one investment advisor, summing up the current conventional wisdom.

Also at work, though, are rising gold prices - up 13% in 2017, which led to plenty of gold sales and even a glut in secondary markets. One dealer says his company is meeting all public demand for gold with purchases from public stocks, rather than the U.S. Mint.

