Central European Media +4.3% amid profit gain, debt repricing

Central European Media (NASDAQ:CETV) is up 4.3% following its Q1 results where it announced strong gains in operating income and a debt repricing that will save heavily on borrowing costs.

TV ad revenues were up 26% (up 7% at constant rates); carriage fees and subscription revenues grew 23% (8% at constant rates).

Meanwhile, OIBDA was up 45% (up 26% at constant rates) and margin expanded to 22% from 19%. That improved operating income by 61% (43% at constant rates).

The company also announced a new financing deal with Time Warner to reduce fees payable as guarantor of CME's senior term credit facilities. Beginning in May, CME's average cost of borrowing will fall almost 200 basis points, to about 4%. The all-in rate can fall as low as 3%.

