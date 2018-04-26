Amazon launches home security services; Alexa gains memory, more conversations

TechCrunch reports that Amazon (AMZN +4.4% ) has launched an online portal for home security products and services.

There are five tiers selling for a flat fee (no monthly contracts) and come with the products and in-person installation from Amazon consultants.

The starter Outdoor Base pack gives you an Echo Dot and indoor and outdoor lighting that makes it look like someone’s home for a total price of $240.

The Smartest tier has the highest price tag at $840 and includes an alarm siren, motion and safety sensors, a camera, a Dot and the lighting, and a video doorbell.

Competitors: Allegion (ALLE -5.7% ) and ADT (ADT -0.3% ) offer similar if not directly comparable products.

In other Amazon device news, Alexa will soon remember what the user has asked of her and will gain more natural conversational ability that doesn’t require the use of her name at the beginning of every command.

Amazon shares are up 4.5% to $1.525.69 ahead of the aftermarket earnings report.

