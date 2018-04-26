Wells probed over 401(k) dealings - WSJ

The Labor Department is looking into whether Wells Fargo (WFC -1.1% ) has been pushing individuals to roll out of their low-cost 401(k) plans into more expensive accounts, according to the report.

Retirement division employees, says the story, are under pressure to keep accounts in-house when a client retires or changes jobs, and this could involve putting folks into more expensive mutual funds (from which Wells would get a nice fee). Under ERISA rules, entities serving such accounts are required to put client interests ahead of their own.

Previously: Wells Fargo's wealth-management unit now under federal investigation - WSJ (March 16)