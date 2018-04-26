AMC Networks chief pay cut to $29.6M last year

AMC Networks (AMCX +0.2% ) chief Josh Sapan got a pay cut in 2017, but not a big one.

In a proxy statement, the company notes it cut Sapan's total compensation to $29.6M in 2017. That's down from $30.49M in 2016; while base salary was steady at $2M and stock awards rose to $14.27M from $13.19M,l non-equity incentive pay was cut to $13.2M from $15.1M.

Executive Chairman Charles Dolan took home $3.46M in total pay, up from 2016's $2.97M.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer Edward Carroll saw a significant cut in stock awards, reducing his total comp to $10.25M from $22.2M.

In other named executives, Chief Financial Officer Sean Sullivan's pay went to $5.75M from $5.49M, and General Counsel James Gallagher saw total pay rise to $3.48M from $3.26M.