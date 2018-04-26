Genprex up 87%
Apr. 26, 2018 3:10 PM ETGenprex, Inc. (GNPX)GNPXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Recent IPO Genprex (GNPX +86.8%), a gene therapy developer, is up big on a whopping 43x surge in volume. Shares have more than doubled from the $5 debut price.
- Lead candidate Oncoprex, in Phase 2 development for lung cancer, is an immunogene therapy consisting of a gene called TUSC2 that is encapsulated in a positively charged lipid nanovesicle. Once injected intravenously, it targets cancer cells which are normally negatively charged. The company says its approach minimizes the uptake of the gene therapy by normal tissue. In studies conducted at MD Anderson, the uptake of TUSC2 in tumor cells was as much as 25x higher than normal cells.
