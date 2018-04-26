Tractor Supply up more than 7% after Q1

Q1 net income of $71.4M or $0.57 per share was up from $60.3M and $0.46 a year ago, but just met expectations - not too shabby given the winter that won't end.

What might have investors hitting the 'buy' button though, were gross margins of 33.5% vs. 33.1% a year ago. The company notes a strong sell-through of winter seasonal categories. There's also comp sales, and they rose 3.7% vs. a decline of 2.2% last year.

Full year comp sales are seen rising 2-3%, with EPS of $3.95-$4.15.

