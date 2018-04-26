Women ask Uber board to drop arbitration agreement

Women who have sued Uber (UBER) for sexual assault are asking the company’s board to release the women from arbitration agreements, according to a letter copy sent to Axios.

In a class-action lawsuit, the women accused Uber of misleading them into thinking the service was safe to use and said the company didn’t do enough to screen its drivers

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says on Twitter that he will seriously consider the matter.

Previously: Uber rolls out passenger protection features (April 12)