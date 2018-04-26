FDA designates Omeros' OMS721 for accelerated review for stem cell transplant-associated clotting disorder; shares up 9%

Omeros (OMER +9.3% ) is up on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated lead candidate OMS721 a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of patients with high-risk hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (blood clotting in the smallest blood vessels in the body).

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

OMS721 binds to an enzyme called mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) that plays a key role in the lectin pathway of the complement system which is believed to contribute to significant tissue injury.

