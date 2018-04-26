Qualcomm CEO remains optimistic about NXP deal passing Chinese regulators

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Steve Mollenkopf says tension between the U.S. and China is stalling the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) but is optimistic about “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing.”

Mollenkopf, to CNBC: “This is not a great environment for big deals to get done at this time. But in 90 days, it can be very, very different.”

Qualcomm shares are up 1.6% to $50.55.

NXP Semiconductors shares are up 1.3% to $102.51.

