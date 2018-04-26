Pebblebrook Hotel tops estimates, raises guidance

Q1 adjusted FFO of $46.2M or $0.67 per share vs. $38.7M and $0.54 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA up 20.9% Y/Y to $59.3M; same-property EBITDA up 2% to $55.6M.

Same-property total RevPAR up 1.7% to $288.50.

CEO Jon Bortz: Q1's favorable trends have continued into Q2.

Full-year adjusted FFO per share outlook raised to $2.56-$2.69 from $2.46-$2.61. Q2 adjusted FFO per share seen at $0.69-$0.72.

Earnings call tomorrow at 10 ET

Previously: Pebblebrook Hotel beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 26)

PEB flat after hours