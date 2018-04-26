Starbucks reports 2% global comp

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is down 2.32% in AH trading after posting mixed FQ2 results.

Global comparable store sales rose 2.0% during the quarter to edge past the +1.9% consensus estimate. Transactions were down 1% during the quarter, while pricing added three percentage points of growth.

Global comparable sales by region: Americas +2%, China/Asia-Pacific +3%, EMEA -1%.

Active membership in Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. increased 12% to 14.9M during the quarter.

Starbucks added a 100M share buyback authorization.

The company's consolidated operating margin fell 170 bps to 16.2%. Operating margin in the Americas segment was down 220 bps to 20.0%.

Starbucks expects FY18 EPS of $2.48 to $2.53 vs. $2.49 consensus and $2.48-$2.52 prior guidance. Global comparable sales growth is expected to fall on the low end of the 3% to 5% guidance range previously issued. The chain expects to add ~2.3K net new Starbucks stores globally.

