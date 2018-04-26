CalAmp beats in its Q4 on solid revenue improvement

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted just short of double-digit revenue gains in its fiscal Q4 earnings, though net loss widened slightly on a GAAP basis.

Shares are down 0.8% after hours.

On an adjusted basis, net income grew to $10.95M from $9.85M. GAAP net loss widened to $4.77M from a previous loss of $4.24M.

Gross margin dipped to 41% from 42%.

Revenue by segment: Telematics systems, $78.29M (up 10.4%); Software & Subscription Services, $16.1M (up 5.9%).

Free cash flow for fiscal 2018 was $58.6M, including a non-operating gain of $28.3M from a settlement from a former LoJack supplier. Operating cash flow was $66.9M (up 159% Y/Y).

For fiscal Q1, it's guiding to GAAP revenues of $91M-$95M and EPS of $0.26-$0.32. It also sees EBITDA of $12M-$14M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

