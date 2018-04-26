CBL Properties misses by a penny, maintains full-year guidance

Q1 FFO as adjusted of $0.42 per share vs. $0.52 one year ago. Estimates were for $0.43.

Same-center sales per square foot up 4.1% Y/Y.

Total portfolio same-center NOI down 6.8%. Portfolio occupancy down 100 basis points 91.1%. Rent per square foot down 13.9% in stabilized malls, down 16% for renewal leases, up 0.4% for new leases.

Gross asset sales in Q1 of $12.3M; agreement in April for sale of Tier 3 mall for $18M.

Company estimates total investment of $60M-$90M for the replacement of Bon-Ton stores in portfolio over a multi-year period.

Full-year FFO as adjusted guidance is maintained at $1.70-$1.80 per share. Same-center NOI seen falling 5.25-6.75%.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

Source: Press Release