Amazon +6.4% on Q1 beat with 43% sales boost; AWS +49%

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares pop 6.4% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat revenue estimates with a 43% revenue growth Y/Y. Q2 guidance has in-line revenue from $51B to $54B (consensus: $52.24B) and operating income from $1.1B to $1.9B (consensus: $1.14B). The quarter marks the fifth consecutive quarter that Amazon has beaten on the top-line and guided in-line on revenue.

AWS performance: Amazon Web Services revenue rose 49% to $5.44B (consensus: $5.44B).

Key metrics: Operating cash flow, $18.2B (+4% Y/Y); FCF, $7.3B (-$2.8B); operating income, $1.9B (consensus: $1.03B); cash and equivalents, $21.9B; total operating expenses, $49B (+42% due in part to Prime expansion, original programming).

Earnings call scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release

