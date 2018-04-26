More on Discover's Q1 beat

Q1 net income of $666M or $1.82 per share vs. $564M and $1.43 a year ago.

Total loans up 9% Y/Y to $82.7B; credit card loans up 10% to $65.6B, with Discover card sales volume of $30.9B.

Total net charge-off rate (excl. purchased credit-impaired loans) up 48 basis points to 3.17%; 30-day delinquency rate up 26 basis points to 2.23%. Provisions up $157M to $751M. Reserve build of $116M vs. $107M a year ago.

Payment Services transaction volume up 19% to $56.1B.

About 7.5M shares bought back during Q1 for $584M, cutting float by 1.8%. Return on equity of 25%.

