Mattel surprises as Barbie pitches in

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) reports a 2% increase in global sales in Q1.

Key power brand stalwarts Barbie and Hot Wheels both posted double-digit growth during the quarter.

Revenue in North America fell 5% Y/Y with the Toys "R" US bankrupcty a factor.

Sales from the American Girls Brands busines fell off 21%.

Adjusted gross margin across the business fell off 380 bps to 34.1% of sales.

Update from new CEO Ynon Kreiz: "While Toys "R" Us will present a near term challenge, our transformation plan remains our focus, as we work to deliver improved profitability and return Mattel to its leadership position as a high-performing toy company."

Shares of Mattel are up 5.15% AH to $14.70.

