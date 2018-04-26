Service revenue gains pace Vocera Q1 beat

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) has ridden strong service revenue gains to a beat in Q1 earnings, featuring a narrower loss than expected.

Net loss on a GAAP basis shrank to $4.77M from $6.65M, and revenues grew 10%.

EBITDA came to $1.768M vs. a year-ago decline of $565,000.

Revenue breakout: Product, $21.1M (up 5.2%); of that, Device, $12.65M (down 10%) and Software $8.4M (up 40.8%); Service, $19.16M (up 15.6%); of that, Maintenance and Support, $13.97M (up 16.4%); Professional services and training, $5.19M (up 13.5%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $39.5M-$43.5M, and non-GAAP EPS between -$0.02 and $0.06. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $0.5M-$3M.

For the full year, it's guiding to revenues of $175M-$183M, non-GAAP EPS of $0.28-$0.48, and EBITDA of $14M-$20M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release