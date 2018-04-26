First Solar building out more Series 6 capacity

Q1 net sales of $567M were down 36% from last year, but up 67% from Q4. They also topped estimates by $146M.

Cash and marketable securities dipped to $2.9B from $3B.

End of year net cash balance is trimmed by $100M to $2B-$2.2B thanks to higher capex for more Series 6 capacity (see bullet below). Net sales still seen at $2.45B-$2.65B, with gross margin of 21.5-22.5%.

Company announces plans for a new facility near its Perrysburg, OH plant. The capital investment is seen at $400M, with 500 jobs to be created.

Conference call is underway.

Previously: First Solar beats by $0.85, beats on revenue (April 26)

FSLR -0.7% after hours