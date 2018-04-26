Microsoft beats Q3 estimates; reports Azure, Office 365 strength

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) drops 0.7% aftermarket despite Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 16% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come on the earnings call.

Productivity and Business Processes revenue was $9B (+14% in constant currency). Office 365 commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 12% with Office 365 commercial revenue up 40%. LinkedIn grew 37%.

Intelligent Cloud hit $7.9B (+15%). Server products and cloud services revenue increased 20% due to an 89% (constant currency) or 93% growth in Azure revenue. Azure had posted an over 90% growth for the past 10 quarters.

More Personal Computing totaled $9.9B (+11%) in sales. Windows commercial products and services increased 21%. Gaming revenue grew 16^ driven by the Xbox and third party title strength. Search ad revenue excluding TAC increased 14%. Surface revenue was up 27% due to product end-of-life cycles.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Microsoft beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (April 26)