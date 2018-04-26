CubeSmart full-year guidance edges higher

Q1 FFO as adjusted of $71.5M or $0.39 per share vs. $65.7M and $0.36 a year ago. Dividend is $0.30.

Same-store (458 of them) NOI up 4%, with revenue growth of 3.8%, and operating expenses up 3.4%.

Same-store occupancy of 92.5%, up 20 basis points Y/Y.

Added 47 stores to third-party management program, bringing total to 496.

Full-year FFO as adjusted per share guidance lifted a penny on the low end to $1.61-$1.65. Same-store NOI growth guidance lifted 25 basis points on the low end to 1.75-3%. Q2 FFO as adjusted seen at $0.40-$0.41 per share.

Earnings call tomorrow at 11 ET

CUBE flat after hours