Digital Realty grows FFO, boosts 2018 guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) boosted funds from operations and beat expectations in Q1 earnings where it also increased the low end of its full-year forecast.

Net income available to common stockholders ticked up to $0.42 a share. Core FFO/share jumped to $1.63 from a year-ago $1.52 (and reported FFO/share rose to $1.61 from $1.50).

Meanwhile, it's raised its 2018 core FFO/share guidance to $6.50-$6.60, from $6.45-$6.60.

First-quarter EBITDA came to $451M, up 5% sequentially and up 39% Y/Y.

"In the first quarter, we signed total bookings expected to generate $61 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $7 million contribution from interconnection," says CEO A. William Stein.

It's got $9.1B of total debt outstanding; at quarter's end, net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.3x.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

