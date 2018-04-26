Intel +8.2% on Q1 beat, upside and raised guidance, and 24% Data Center growth

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) pops 8.2% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue from $15.8B to $16.8B (consensus: $15.59B) and EPS from $0.80 to $0.90 (consensus: $0.82).

Raised FY18 guidance has revenue from $66.5B to $68.5B (consensus: $65.07B; was: $65B) and EPS from $3.66 to $4.04 (consensus: $3.58; was: $3.55).

Business unit results: PC-centric (Cloud Computing Group), $8.2B (+3%); Data-centric: Data Center Group, $5.2B (+24%); IoT Group, $840M (+17%); Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, $1B (+20%); Programmable Solutions Group, $498M (+17%).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 62.3% (-1 percentage point); R&D and MG&A, $5.2B (-4%); operating income, $4.8B (+21%); tax rate, 11.7% (-10.6 ppts); cash from operations, $6.3B; dividends paid, $1.4B; share repurchases, $1.9B.

