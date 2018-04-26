Guidance caution at U.S. Steel; shares down 9% after hours

Q1 adjusted earnings of $57M or $0.32 per share vs. a loss of $145M and $0.83 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA of $255M up from $92M.

Company guidance takes note of operational challenges at Great Lakes Works which is expected to hit Q2 adjusted EBITDA by $30M; Q2 adjusted EBITDA is thus seen at $400M, and full-year at $1.7B-$1.8B. Also noted is uncertainty about how country exemption and product exclusion requests related to Section 232 will be resolved.

Back to Q1: Flat-rolled average realized price of $740 per ton up from $719 a year ago; shipments of 2.5M tons vs. 2.4M. U.S. Steel Europe price per ton of $707 up from $594; shipments of 1.13M tons vs. 1.1M.

Previously: US Steel beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (April 26)

Conference call tomorrow at 8:30 ET