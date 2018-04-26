DOJ/AT&T trial: Witnesses wrap up with closing arguments near

Thursday at the antitrust trial between the Justice Dept. and AT&T (NYSE:T) brought an end to witness testimony as Judge Richard Leon suggested a round of beer for both sides, and observers looked ahead to closing arguments that could start Monday.

U.S. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim is still confident, Brian Fung reports, saying afterward that he doesn't bring cases he doesn't think he can win, and that "I think people got their hands caught in a cookie jar, manipulating data."

He said there were "embellishments" to a Vanity Fair story suggesting DOJ turned down a settlement offer from AT&T; Delrahim says he talked with AT&T counsel Dan Petrocelli but just to keep communication lines open.

The DOJ today tried to include a chunk of (previously public) AT&T papers that the judge called a "document dump," and AT&T objected. The DOJ intended to show that AT&T had in the past taken the same positions on mergers that the DOJ is adopting today.

Leon also ruled that DirecTV will remain as a defendant in the case, despite AT&T's efforts toward dismissing them.

Meanwhile, the WSJ notes that AT&T's bill for debt interest and costs tied up as it waits on the merger decision has hit $1.4B. The company spent $1.1B last year on debt interest and fees, along with $214M on related integration costs; Q1 added another $67M in integration costs. Time Warner spent $279M on the merger last year and another $146M in Q1.

Both AT&T and Time Warner were lower today after their earnings reports last night and this morning disappointed: T fell 6% today, while TWX dropped 2.7% .

