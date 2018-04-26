Baidu +4.7% on Q1 beats, upside guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) gains 4.7% aftermarket following Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 25% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue from $3.97B to $4.17B (consensus: $3.78B).

Key metrics: Mobile revenue as % of total, 78% (+8 percentage points Y/Y); Baidu core revenue, $2.57B (+26%); content costs, $669M (+59%); TAC, $360M (+3%); Bandwidth costs, $235M (+10%).

Earnings call is scheduled for 10:15 AM Eastern tomorrow with a webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: Baidu beats by $0.96, beats on revenue (April 26)