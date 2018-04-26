Outfront Media wins long-term ad deal with BART

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) has won a long-term contract for the advertising franchise from San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit for a 10.75-year period.

The deal with BART (subject to a definitive agreement) will involve Outfront deploying more than 600 ON Smart Liveboard digital displays along with four large-format LED displays.

BART's system totals more than 100 miles of track and 46 stations, and the agreement includes a BART expansion of 775 new train cars.

The deal has two additional one-year options.