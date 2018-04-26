Sprint +5.8% on report T-Mobile aiming for merger deal next week (updated)

Sprint (NYSE:S) has jumped 5.8% after hours after a Reuters report says it and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) are aiming to clinch a merger deal as early as next week.

The report is the latest in an on-and-off-again series of reports that the two will merge.

Sprint parent SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) are looking at an agreement on how they'd exercise voting control together, Reuters says. That could allow DT to consolidate the company on its books even if it doesn't have a majority stake.

The two companies are also finalizing the debt financing package that would be used in the deal, according to the report.