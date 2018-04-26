Amazon.com to increase U.S. Prime membership fee 20% (updated)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is pulling a major cash-flow lever, saying it will increase the annual fee for Prime membership in the U.S. by 20%, to $119.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky discussed the move on the company's Q1 earnings call. The change is set to take effect June 16.

That price hike follows closely on news that Amazon surpassed 100M paid Prime members worldwide.

It's the first increase in U.S. Prime fees since 2014.

Shares are now up 6.1% after hours.

Updated 6:39 p.m.: The price is going up to $119 May 11, for new members; the new price will apply to existing member renewals starting June 16.

