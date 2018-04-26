Reuters: Amazon.com seals two-year Thursday NFL deal for $65M/year

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has paid about $65M per year to renew its streaming partnership with the NFL to show Thursday Night Football, Reuters reports.

The NFL's Thursday games will be streamed globally during the 2018-2019 seasons to more than 100M Amazon Prime members, according to the news service.

On the company's earnings call earlier, it revealed it's raising the price of U.S. Prime memberships by 20%.

In February, Amazon was competing for the rights with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL). Twitter had paid $10M for rights in 2016; Amazon won them in 2017 for $50M.