BOJ removes inflation target date

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady overnight and removed a phrase on the time frame for achieving its 2% inflation target.

The goal has been postponed six times since it was set in 2013, when BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took office.

Leaving policy unchanged also shows the bank's willingness to stick with its radical easing program while the Fed continues to hike rates.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, DXJH, JPMV, FJP, DXJT, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, DXJC, GSJY, HFXJ, JPNH, DDJP, DJPY, FLJH, FLJP, UJPY