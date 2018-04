Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader since the 1950-53 Korean War to set foot in South Korea, holding a historic summit today with Moon Jae-in about denuclearizing the peninsula, improving relations and seeking a formal peace settlement.

Beyond the geopolitics, many investors are paying attention to the talks as South Korea is critical to the global supply chain and many manufacturers are located close to the border.

