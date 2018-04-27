Sanofi Q1 top line flat; pharma sales down 1%; Lantus sales down 18%; shares down 2% premarket

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Q1 results (€M) (Constant exchange rates): Net sales: 7,898 (-0.4%); Pharmaceuticals: 5,949 (-0.9%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,238 (+2.0%); Vaccines: 711 (-0.9%).

Genzyme: 1,460 (+16.2%); Diabetes/Cardiovascular: 1,088 (-15.7%); General Medicines & Emerging Markets: 3,401 (-1.5%).

Key product sales: Lantus: 911 (-17.7%); Lovenox: 391 (-0.7%); Plavix:387 (+8.9%); Aubagio: 371 (+11.6%);Toujeo:197 (+13.8%); Myozyme/Lumizyme: 196 (+11.1%); Cerezyme: 175 (+10.2%); Fabrazyme: 170 (+6.8%); Dupixent: 107; Kevzara: 10; Eloctate: 43; Alprolix: 21.

Net income: 1,016 (-82.2%); EPS: 0.81 (-82.0%).

Earnings drop due to the Animal Health divestment gain last year.