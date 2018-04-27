Organic sales up 1.5% at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports organic sales increased 1.5% in Q1 to miss the consensus estimate for a 2.63% rise.

Global unit volume increased 2.0% as flat unit volume growth in emerging market factored in. Pricing was flat compared to a year ago and foreign exchange swings added 4.5 points to growth.

Gross profit was 60.2% of sales during the quarter vs. 60.3% a year ago. Operating profit margin fell 20 bps to 25.2% of sales.

CEO outlook: "As we look ahead, while uncertainty in global markets and category growth worldwide remain challenging, we are maintaining our heightened focus on brand building and increased productivity while accelerating our change efforts. Based on current spot rates, we expect a mid-single-digit net sales increase and low-single-digit organic sales growth in 2018, with sequential improvement in organic sales growth in the balance of the year."

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are up 1.67% in premarket trading.

