New Residential tops estimates and payout

Q1 core earnings of $195M or $0.58 per share vs. $154M and $0.61 a year ago. Estimates were for $0.55. Dividend is $0.50.

Thus far in 2018, company has acquired or agreed to acquire MSR's totaling about $38B in UPB for a purchase price of $364M. To raise liquidity, company priced two fixed rate MSR notes totaling $930M, with average cost of funds of roughly 3.6%.

Company executed clean-up calls on 32 seasoned non-agency RMBS deals with total UPB of about $500M; purchased $695M of face-value of non-agency RMBS, brining net equity to about $1.4B.

