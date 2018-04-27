Microsoft issues upside guidance, receives analyst upgrade; shares +3.9%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) provides upside Q4 guidance during the earnings call. Q4 revenue expected from $28.8B to $29.5B (consensus: $28.08B).

Productivity and Business Processes revenue expected between $9.55B and $9.75B, Intelligent Cloud between $8.95B and $9.15B, and Personal Computing from $10.3B to $10.6B.

Earnings call transcript.

Analyst action: JPMorgan upgrades Microsoft from Neutral to Overweight and lifts the price target from $94 to $110, a nearly 17% upside to yesterday’s close.

Microsoft shares are up 3.9% premarket to $97.93.

Previously: Microsoft beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (April 26)

Previously: Microsoft beats Q3 estimates; reports Azure, Office 365 strength (April 26)