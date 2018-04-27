Ventas boosts guidance, reaches restructuring deal with Brookdale Senior

Q1 normalized FFO per share of $1.05 up 2% Y/Y, and topping estimates by $0.04.

Same-store cash NOI growth of 2.6%; triple-net growth of 4.4%, office growth of 2.2%, senior housing growth of 0.7%.

Full-year normalized FFO per share guidance is lifted $0.03 at the midpoint to $3.99-$4.07, with total same-store NOI growth of 0.5-1.5%. NOI growth looks light, but that's thanks to impact of the Brookdale (NYSE:BKD) agreement (see below).

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) has come to terms with Brookdale Senior Living to restructure 128 communities leased from Ventas under a single master lease and security agreement. The master lease will provide total rent of $175M this year, with annual rent escalator of the lesser of 2.25% or four times CPI.

Conference call at 10 ET

VTR flat premarket