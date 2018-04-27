Tesla shareholders to vote on independent chairman resolution

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders will vote at a shareholder meeting scheduled for June 5 on a resolution that only an independent director can serve as the chairman of the board.

The measure was proposed by a single shareholder, who points to the "prevailing practice" in the international market for a company to have an independent chairman.

The Tesla board opposes the resolution and issued a recommendation that shareholders vot against it.

Via Tesla proxy filing: "The Board believes that the Company’s success to date would not have been possible if the Board was led by another director lacking Elon Musk’s day-to-day exposure to the Company’s business. In light of the significant future opportunities for growth and the careful execution needed in order for the Company to achieve it, the Board believes that the Company is still best served by Mr. Musk continuing to serve as Chairman."