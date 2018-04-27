WisdomTree hit by outflows, but still tops estimates

Q1 adjusted net income of $11.3M or $0.08 per share vs. $6.9M and $0.05 a year ago.

U.S. AUM of $42.9B down 8.4% from Q4, up 2.3% Y/Y. Net outflows during quarter of $2.2B. Average advisory fee of 0.49% down one basis point.

European AUM of $1.74B down 3.7% Q/Q, up 28.6% Y/Y.

Total advisory fees of $58.8M down 3.4% Q/Q, up 10.3% Y/Y. Gross margin of 83.8% down 10 bps from Q4, up 10 bps from a year ago.

Conference call at 9 ET

WETF flat premarket