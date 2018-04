Q1 FFO of $1.026B or $2.87 per share vs. $985M and $2.74 a year ago.

Portfolio NOI up 4.8% Y/Y; comp portfolio NOI up 2.3%.

Retailer sales per square foot over LTM of $641, up 4.2%. Base minimum rent per square foot up 3.2% to $53.54. Leasing spread over trailing 12 months up 12.6% to $8.45.

Full-year FFO per share guidance is raised to $11.95-$12.05 from $11.90-$12.02.

