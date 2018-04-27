Brookdale restructures lease agreements with Ventas

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) has agreed to restructure its agreements covering its portfolio of 128 communities leased from Ventas (NYSE:VTR) into one master contract.

The Master Lease provides for a uniform initial term through December 31, 2025 with two 10-year extension options. It also has a uniform annual rent escalator equal to the lesser of 2.25% or 4x the Consumer Price Index that starts on January 1, 2019.

Brookdale will receive rent credits over the term of the Master Lease including $13M through 2019. The total rent due in 2018 is ~$175M.