Nu Skin updates guidance

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) issues mixed full-year guidance. The company expects FY18 revenue of $2.51B to $2.56B vs. $2.47B consensus and EPS of $3.45 to $3.65 vs. $3.60 consensus.

CFO update: "This earnings guidance reflects the $0.12 negative impact related to the convertible note and approximately $0.16 of estimated amortization of intangibles from the acquisitions which were not included in our previous guidance. The most significant impact of the amortization will be in 2018. We are projecting second-quarter revenue of $630 to $650 million and earnings per share of $0.86 to $0.91."

