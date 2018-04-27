Exxon misses despite higher oil prices; shares down 1.7%

Q1 earnings of $4.65B or $1.09 per share vs. $4B and $0.95 a year ago. Capex of $4.9B up 17% Y/Y. Cash flow from operations and asset sales of $10B (asset sales were $1.4B).

Oil-equivalent production of 3.9M bpd down 6%, or down 3% after excluding entitlement effects and divestments.

5M shares bought back during Q1 for $425M in order to offset dilution from stock-based compensation. Buybacks will be continued for this purpose, but there are no plans to reduce the float.

Conference call at 9:30 ET

