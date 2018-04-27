Height Capital Markets updates on PG&E

Height Capital Markets weighs in on a Sacramento Superior Court judge's tentative ruling that PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is liable under the concept of inverse condemnation for the 2015 Butte fire.

"We expect PCG will appeal the verdict as soon as it is adopted. Attention now shifts to hearings scheduled for April 30 and May 18 to assess PCG's liability in additional fires. This ruling puts additional pressure on the state legislature to address the issue of utility liability, a process which we believe faces challenges this session. We continue to think that any introduction or sponsorship of a liability fix by a senior legislator would be a significant positive data point."

Shares of PCG are up 3.26% YTD.